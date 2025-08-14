Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03. 3,709,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 726% from the average session volume of 449,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.80 target price on Emerita Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EMO
Emerita Resources Trading Down 10.4%
Emerita Resources Company Profile
Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Emerita Resources
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tesla’s Pennant Just Snapped: Here’s What It Means for the Stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Companies That Will Profit From Trump’s Semiconductor Tariffs
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.