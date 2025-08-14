Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03. 3,709,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 726% from the average session volume of 449,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.80 target price on Emerita Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Emerita Resources Trading Down 10.4%

Emerita Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The firm has a market cap of C$263.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.31.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

