Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EDIT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDIT

Editas Medicine Price Performance

EDIT stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 608.88% and a negative return on equity of 157.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 15,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $26,130.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,085.04. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,164 shares of company stock valued at $42,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.