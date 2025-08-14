DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $103.71 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 87.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. This represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

