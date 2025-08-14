Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $43,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $526,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,586,000 after buying an additional 93,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.92.

Dover Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Dover stock opened at $182.79 on Thursday. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

