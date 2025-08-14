Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given a $119.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Truist Financial set a $119.00 price objective on Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of DG stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

