Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,453 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $49,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

