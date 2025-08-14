David B. Roberts Sells 10,815 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $999,197.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,802.64. This trade represents a 37.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LMAT opened at $95.15 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after purchasing an additional 211,280 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 934.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 29,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

