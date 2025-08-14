Cynthia L. Feldmann Sells 3,495 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

STERIS Trading Up 1.5%

STE opened at $247.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average is $229.22.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after buying an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $349,950,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,132,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in STERIS by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540,999 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STERIS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after purchasing an additional 452,146 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

