Critical Review: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zepp Health and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health -38.81% -24.19% -11.36% Tivic Health Systems -4.07% -0.67% -0.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Zepp Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Zepp Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zepp Health and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Zepp Health presently has a consensus price target of $13.87, indicating a potential downside of 60.03%. Given Zepp Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zepp Health is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Zepp Health has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zepp Health and Tivic Health Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $199.95 million 2.52 -$75.73 million ($4.83) -7.18 Tivic Health Systems $780,000.00 4.86 N/A N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zepp Health.

Summary

Zepp Health beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zepp Health

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals. The company offers smart bands, watches, modules, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, sportswear, home fitness equipment, home appliances, and smart watch accessories. It also provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Zepp Life and Zepp mobile apps. It offers its products under the Amazfit and Zepp brand names in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.