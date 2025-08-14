Critical Contrast: Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) versus Its Rivals

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) is one of 260 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blade Air Mobility to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blade Air Mobility and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blade Air Mobility Competitors 471 2141 4721 238 2.62

Profitability

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.37%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -7.46% -8.45% -7.24% Blade Air Mobility Competitors -261.39% -134.44% -19.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $248.69 million -$27.31 million -18.29 Blade Air Mobility Competitors $1.33 billion $31.87 million 3.31

Blade Air Mobility’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility’s competitors have a beta of -14.07, meaning that their average stock price is 1,507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

