Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Holdings Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

CXT stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.79 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

