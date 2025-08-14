Covestor Ltd Sells 30,132 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,132 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE NRGV opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.18 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a negative net margin of 279.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi sold 40,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $37,860.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,053,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,850,747.78. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 33,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $27,456.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,266,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,543.43. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,301 shares of company stock valued at $91,340. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Featured Stories

