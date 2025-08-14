Covestor Ltd Raises Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 404.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 88,640 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.4%

RYAN stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.