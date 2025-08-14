Covestor Ltd Purchases 373 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.68. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.015 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -88.99%.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $235,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,920. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $115,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,870. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,105,078 shares of company stock valued at $103,810,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

