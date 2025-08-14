Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Weatherford International by 546.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 55.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $71,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Weatherford International stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Weatherford International PLC has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $111.23.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. Weatherford International’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.