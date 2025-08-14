Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 504.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $122.67 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.25 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,878. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaewon Ryu purchased 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,605. This represents a 67.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

