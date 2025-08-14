Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,120 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 6,301,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after acquiring an additional 393,853 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 913.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 366,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 330,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 732,771.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 256,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 256,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,813.0%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

