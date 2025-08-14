Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 1.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 129,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCX opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.