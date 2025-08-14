Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

ISRG stock opened at $482.35 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.91 and its 200-day moving average is $526.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total value of $3,935,765.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,565.68. The trade was a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,248 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

