Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 501,544 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,544 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 9.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $36.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

