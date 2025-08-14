Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $229.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

