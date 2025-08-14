Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Otter Tail worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 51.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,116.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. Otter Tail Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

