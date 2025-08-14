Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McEwen were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of McEwen by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 74,401 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of McEwen during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McEwen by 9,935.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MUX stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. McEwen Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $570.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McEwen ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). McEwen had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. National Bank Financial raised McEwen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

McEwen Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

