Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 478,997 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,997 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of SelectQuote worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 516,752 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). SelectQuote had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $408.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

