Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $4 Million Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.6% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

