Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.37 Million in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

