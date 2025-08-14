Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.79 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

