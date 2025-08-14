Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 794.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 6,059,971 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at $91,687,361.23. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

