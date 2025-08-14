Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 873,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NXE opened at $6.76 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXE. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

