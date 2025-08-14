Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,618 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,816,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,991,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4,372.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,502,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after buying an additional 2,446,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,280,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,104,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,330,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,415,000 after buying an additional 86,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. Hexcel Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

