Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 699,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,598 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Frontier Group Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.62.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.92 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $46,337.68. This represents a 50.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

