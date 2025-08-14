Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 18,227 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Bobbora acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.56 per share, with a total value of $48,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,330. The trade was a 12.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TCBX

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.41. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. Research analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.