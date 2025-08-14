Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 556.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for about 3.0% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Argus initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,233.20. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,702,833.92. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,160,704 shares of company stock valued at $430,750,982 in the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $327.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

