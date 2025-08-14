Cloud Storage Stocks To Research – August 11th

NetApp, CommVault Systems, GoPro, Alarm.com, and Backblaze are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide internet-based data storage and management services, allowing individuals and businesses to store, access, and back up files on remote servers. These companies generate revenue through subscription fees, pay-as-you-go plans, or enterprise contracts for scalable, secure, and on-demand storage solutions. Investors buy cloud storage stocks to gain exposure to the expanding market driven by growing data volumes and digital transformation initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 387,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,910. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15. NetApp has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.27. The company had a trading volume of 173,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,576. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.87. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $200.68.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

GPRO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,993,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,759. The company has a market capitalization of $208.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. GoPro has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 110,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,308. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.11. 369,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $390.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.13. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

