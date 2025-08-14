Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after purchasing an additional 315,421 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,152,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,181,000 after purchasing an additional 188,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,298,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,869,000 after purchasing an additional 82,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $279.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.66 and a 12 month high of $296.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.