Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

