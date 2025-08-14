Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,781 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Gen Digital worth $18,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gen Digital Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Stories

