Citigroup Inc. Has $21.23 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar General worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dollar General by 12.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $115.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

