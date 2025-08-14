Citigroup Inc. Has $20.08 Million Stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $200.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.19. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

