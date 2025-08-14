Citigroup Inc. Has $19.28 Million Holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $19,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 306,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Insider Activity at Invitation Home

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.