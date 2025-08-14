Citigroup Inc. Has $18.82 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Toll Brothers worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

