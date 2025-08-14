Citigroup Inc. Has $16.76 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,756 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

