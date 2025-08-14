Citigroup Inc. Has $16.34 Million Stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306,256 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,268.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.72. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.