Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Everest Group worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Everest Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $336.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.10. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.50. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.