Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $15,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FERG. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $229.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.77. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.