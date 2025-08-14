Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after buying an additional 316,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,436,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,242,000 after buying an additional 55,462 shares in the last quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,585,000 after buying an additional 1,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,205 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $133.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

