Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,481,207 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 170.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481,207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SAN. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.4%

SAN opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

