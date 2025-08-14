Christopher L. Schremser Sells 8,623 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $297,407.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,137.56. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Waystar Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 62.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Waystar by 9,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,125 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at $56,804,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $49,251,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,577,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

