Christopher John Perry Sells 7,036 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $261.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.29 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,031,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,653,086,000 after purchasing an additional 298,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,031,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,751,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

