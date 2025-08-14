CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion lowered its position in shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CGI Group during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CGI Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. CGI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

